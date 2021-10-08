Trussville woman charged with reckless manslaughter months after allegedly driving drunk, striking man in road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lyndsay Sara Bland, a 31-year-old Trussville woman, is already out on bond after being booked Friday on reckless manslaughter charges.

The charges come months after prosecutors say Bland, while driving under the influence, struck and killed 29-year-old Enrique Edward Millan, Jr., who witnesses said was sitting in the middle of a roadway.

That Aug. 1 incident ended with Bland being cited and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The same day, she was released from custody on $1,000 bond.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Bland was booked again around 11:30 a.m. Friday after the District Attorney’s Office found “sufficient evidence” to charge her with reckless manslaughter. She was released, they said, about an hour later, having posted a $30,000 bond.