Trussville woman charged with aggravated child abuse following investigation

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Trussville woman has been indicted on a charge of aggravated child abuse after police concluded an investigation that began in January.

On Jan. 21, 2021, the Trussville Police Department began an investigation into a possible child neglect case after being contacted by Jefferson County DHR. They received information that a 12-year-old child may be the victim of neglect at the hands of her adoptive mother.

After an investigation involving the Trussville Police Department, DHR, Prescott House and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined that the child showed signs of physical abuse as well as neglect.

According to Lt. Clint Riner, the child was originally admitted into Children’s of Alabama and upon release, investigators found the adoptive mother refused to follow doctor’s orders. He says the child also suffered bruises, scratches and lacerations on her spine, legs, arms, and feet, and had lost a significant amount of weight.

Kala Kameron Blakely, 39, of Trussville was taken into custody Friday evening and was indicted on an aggravated child abuse charge. She is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.