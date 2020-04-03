Trussville teen charged with murder in classmate’s slaying

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say they’ve charged an Alabama teenager with capital murder in the fatal shooting of his high school classmate.

Trussville police said in a statement Thursday that 17-year-old Steven Chase Lafoy called 911 early Wednesday morning to report a shooting. Police said officers responding to the home found 18-year-old Trent Thomas Parkerson dead in a locked car with a single gunshot wound to the head. Investigators said they believe a fight broke out over an alleged theft and Parkerson was shot as he was trying to leave.

Lafoy was being held Thursday at the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS