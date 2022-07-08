TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday.

According to the TPD, a bald Black man with a cut above his left eye, wearing a long green pullover and a mask, entered PNC Bank on 3051 Roosevelt Boulevard at around 3:36 p.m.

Lt. Clint Riner confirmed that the suspect demanded money and implied that he had a gun, but never showed it during the robbery. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money in an older model white truck. As of Friday evening, he was last seen possibly heading in the direction of Valley Road.

No one was injured during the robbery.

TPD, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Birmingham Police Department are searching for the suspect.

