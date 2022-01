TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville police were able to over 45 pounds of marijuana and six guns during a search warrant over the weekend.

According to the Trussville Police Department, officers were able to recover 46 pounds of marijuana and six guns while executing a search warrant at a residence on Scooter Drive.

No further information has been provided.

