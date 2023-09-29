JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville Police Department is on the scene of a shooting Friday night.

Lt. Clint Riner with TPD stated that officers responded to the 1100 block of North Chalkville Road at 8:45 p.m. on reports of two people shot. Trussville Fire Department transported the victims to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims said they were shot while driving on I-59 North and fled to Trussville where they called the police, according to Riner. Since the victims reported the shooting took place within Birmingham city limits, the Birmingham Police Department will be taking over the investigation.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

