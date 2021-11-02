Trussville police chase for 2 suspects ends on railroad tracks 3 miles from starting point

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department conducted a chase Tuesday after responding to an altercation.

Lt. Clint Rider told CBS 42 the chase began when TPD received a call about an altercation on Mack Roper Road around noon. According to police, two individuals fled the scene before TPD arrived. A chase ensued and continued until the pair was detained at a railroad track on South Chalkville Road, over three miles from the starting point of the pursuit.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing; there is no other information available at this time.

