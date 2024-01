BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Trussville man was shot and killed over the weekend in downtown Birmingham.

Ledaron Keith Pope, 43, was shot during a reported assault in the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South at 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:24 p.m.

Pope’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.