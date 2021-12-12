Trussville man released on bond after being arrested for attempted murder

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Trussville man was arrested Friday on attempted murder charges and placed in the Jefferson County Jail. According to jail records, he was released the same day after posting a $150,000 bond.

Bartley Blakely, 42, was arrested Friday in connection with a case involving his wife, Kala Blakely, according to Lt. Clint Riner with the Trussville Police Department.

Kala was arrested and indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder and child abuse in October. A months-long child neglect investigation involving TPD, Jefferson County DHR, Prescott House and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office led to her arrest.

She was released from the Jefferson County Jail on Oct. 25 after posting a $60,000 bond.