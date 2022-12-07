BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Trussville doctor who was arrested and charged with allegedly trying to have sex with a teenage patient faces new charges as of this week.

On Monday, Janaki Earla was been charged with three counts of possession child pornography, according to court records. Earla was previously arrested on Oct. 11 after allegedly trying to meet up with a 17-year-old teenage patient for sex, offering to be her “sugar daddy,” a term for men who offer financial incentives to younger women in exchange for company or sex.

The victim contacted law enforcement about their interactions, setting a date for Earla to meet her at a hotel in Oneonta. Earla allegedly arrived at the suite with alcohol and condoms where he was instead met by officers, who immediately arrested and charged him with human trafficking.

Earla, 59, worked as an internist at Wellness Medical Center in Trussville. His medical license has been suspended following his arrest in October.

Attempts to reach the Blount County Sheriff’s Office for comment were not successful Wednesday.