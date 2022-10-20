BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners is calling for the suspension of a Trussville doctor’s medical license after he allegedly tried to meet a teenage patient for sex.

Janaki Earla, 59, is charged with human trafficking of a minor.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office reports that Earla arranged a meeting with a teenager at a hotel in Oneonta, but was met by police and arrested. Earla was an internist at the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville.

The commission is expected to consider the suspension at an emergency meeting Friday.