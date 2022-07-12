Arthur George Adams Jr., 34, is charged with first degree robbery in connection to a bank robbery in Trussville on July 8. (Jefferson County Jail)

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old Tuscaloosa man is facing charges in connection with a July 8 Trussville bank robbery.

According to Trussville Police, Arthur George Adams Jr. entered the PNC Bank on Roosevelt Boulevard around 3:36 pm, demanded money and implied he had a gun. Police say Adams then ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police, with assistance from the FBI, took Adams into custody on July 11. He is charged with first-degree robbery and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $60,000 bond.