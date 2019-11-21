Troy police searching for person of interest possibly tied to death of Troy man

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — Troy police are searching for a person of interest that they believe is connected to the death of 58-year-old Willie Charles Scott of Troy. The person of interest may have ties to Jefferson County, his name has not been released.

According to CrimeStoppers, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Troy Police Department officers responded to the residence of Scott located on the 22,000 block of U.S. 231 North.

Officers found Scott dead inside of his home when they arrived. Scott’s vehicle, a red, four-door 2003 Saturn Ion (see picture for sample image) was missing from Scott’s home.

The missing car should have Alabama tag 55AY701 displayed.

The murder is under investigation.

Troy police are being assisted by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, The Pike County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

If anyone has information regarding the death of Willie Charles Scott, they are encouraged to call the police or CrimeStoppers at (24-hour line) 215-STOP (7867). Informants can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Submitting a tip could lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.

