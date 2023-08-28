MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, a Troy man was sentenced to over four years in prison for scamming victims out of their money through a mail fraud ploy.

Jesse Morgan Hinson, 36, engaged in two instances of mail fraud over a six-month period last year, during which he allegedly portrayed himself as wealthy. According to prosecutors, Pinson lied to his victims, saying he had access to real estate opportunities and needed upfront money to pursue his business ventures. In reality, he had “no significant assets,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery.

Prosecutors argued that Hinson took approximately $190,000 in total from his victims for his own personal use.

In April, Hinson pleaded guilty to the mail fraud charge. During his sentencing hearing on Friday, Hinson was ordered by a federal judge to pay $124,028.80 in restitution to his victims.

Hinson was sentenced to 51 months in prison on account of mail fraud.

The United States Secret Service and the Alabama Securities Commission investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Stephen K. Moulton and J. Patrick Lamb, along with Special Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew O. Schiff and Amanda Senn of the Alabama Securities Commission prosecuted the case.