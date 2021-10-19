Troy football player arrested in connection with Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Troy football player has been arrested in connection to the Ladd-Peebles Stadium shooting that happened on Friday, Oct. 15.

Mobile Police say Reginald Todd is a relative of Hezekiah Belforn, who police have named as the gunman in the shooting. Todd was arrested by Troy Police Tuesday, Oct. 19, and charged with hindering prosecution and possession of marijuana.

Todd was also a basketball and football player at Blount High School.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Troy Police for more information.