Troup County Sheriff’s Office: Arrest made after two murder victims found dumped in West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after the bodies of two murdered men were found in West Point Laker earlier this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joshua Nutt, 39, has been arrested in connection to the murders of Marcus Caswell, 46, and Travis Lodato, 31.

Caswell’s body was found floating in the water near Lower Glass Bridge on Aug. 9, 2021, while Lodato’s body was found the following day. Both men had been shot in the head. Investigator say Caswell and Lodato were both roommates and friends.

Nutt’s relationship to the two victims, if there was one, has not been released by investigators.

Nutt, of Lower Big Springs Road, was arrested on Aug. 12, 2021, according to officials.

Nutt has been charged with the following:

2 counts of Murder

2 counts of Robbery

1 count of Possession of a firearm during certain felonies

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said he is proud of the time and effort put in by his investigators to quickly arrest a suspect in the murders.

“My investigators have worked non-stop since they received this case on Monday and to have a suspect in custody in a matter of days speaks to their dedication to the job and I cannot thank them enough for their hard work,” said Woodruff.

Officials say the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.