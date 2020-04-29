2 arrested following triple shooting in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting involving three people in Tuscaloosa County.

The shooting happened Tuesday night on Fosters Ferry Road. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says all three went to DCH Regional Medical Center after the shooting. Doctors treated and released the victims, all of whom are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators interviewed the three men, examined the physical evidence and then police arrested two of them. The TCSO said one man was targeted, who then shot back in self-defense.

Prosecutors charged Frank James Cox Jr. and Kendrick O’Neal Prentice with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Both Cox and Prentice were given combined bonds of $75,000.

