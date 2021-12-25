Trinity man shot dead on Christmas Eve, police search for person of interest

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Dakota McCary is a person of interest in a Christmas Eve shooting that left a Trinity man dead. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said a Christmas Eve shooting left one person dead and they are searching for a person of interest.

Deputies were called to reports of a dead person found near the 6900 block of County Road 217 near Hillsboro.

Authorities reportedly entered the home and discovered 20-yearold Gavin Ryan Hargrove had been shot and died from his injuries.

Investigators are searching for 21-year-old Timothy Dakota McCary as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting or McCary’s location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.