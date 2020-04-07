Trial of ex-astronaut charged in fatal Tuscaloosa crash set for June

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The trial of a former NASA astronaut charged in a car crash that killed two girls in 2016 is now scheduled to begin in June.
A judge is Tuscaloosa issued an order Monday setting James Halsell’s reckless murder trial for June 8. In-person courthouse proceedings are shut down statewide because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the judge entered a written order without a hearing.
Halsell was arrested after a car crash killed two sisters, 11-year-old Niomi Deona James and 13-year-old Jayla Latrick Parler, in 2016. Authorities contend he was under the influence of alcohol. The defense blames the wreck on sleeping medication.
