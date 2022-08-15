LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial of an Alabama man charged in the deaths of a woman and her daughter is set to begin on Monday, court records show.

36-year-old Ross Newton “Trey” Wooten III, of Muscle Shoals, was charged with manslaughter in the 2019 boating crash that killed Lauren Cowart and her 5-year-old daughter, Blakely.

The crash happened near the area of Robbins Island on Shoals Creek. Authorities at the time said Wooten crashed his ski boat into a 30-foot cabin cruiser.

According to court documents, a toxicology report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences showed that Wooten’s blood alcohol level was 0.121, well over the legal limit of 0.08.

Ross Newton “Trey” Wooten III

(Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said Wooten was driving the boat with his 4-year-old son sitting in his lap, Cowart in the passenger seat and her daughter sitting in her lap. The boat was estimated to have been going around 20-25 mph at the time of the crash.

Wooten was arrested on a grand jury indictment for manslaughter on September 3, 2019. He was given a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.

The trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.