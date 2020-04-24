Trial date changed for teenager charged with killing longtime Auburn broadcaster, wife

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The 17-year-old charged with killing longtime Auburn sportscaster Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, in a car wreck has had his trial date changed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Johnston Edward Taylor was originally scheduled to have his trial set for May 4. However, with many courts closed or working remotely due to COVID-19, that date has been changed to Aug. 31. The order was made by Judge Jacob A. Walker III Thursday.

Taylor, who was indicted on manslaughter charges back in January, is charged with driving his car into the back of the Bramblett’s car in Auburn on May 25, 2019, killing both of them instantly. Investigators say Taylor was driving approximately 90 miles per hour when he hit the car and was reportedly asleep at the time of the crash. Marijuana was also found in his system at the time of his arrest.

Bramblett had been calling Auburn football games since 2003 and had been involved with the school’s baseball program as an announcer for years before.

Taylor was 16 years old at the time of the crash.

