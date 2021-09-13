Traffic stop leads to multiple drug arrests in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — What began as a traffic stop in Calera over the weekend resulted in two arrests, as well as several drugs and guns being recovered Sunday night.

According to the Calera Police Department, a car pulled into a hotel parking lot and around the rear of the building with the passenger getting out on foot, dropping a handgun as he ran. The CPD claims the suspect refused commands from the officers and was tased.

During his arrest, officers said they found ammunition and eight small bags of marijuana on him. During the investigation, the handgun was found, along with meth hidden in a soda can. The driver was also arrested and the car was impounded and searched, where more methamphetamine and a sawed-off shotgun were found inside.

The suspect who fled is being charged with two counts of violating his probation, attempting to elude, felon in possession of firearms, and drug offenses. The driver is charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both suspects are from Columbiana.