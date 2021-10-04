Traffic stop leads to large amount of fentanyl seized in Pratt City

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a large amount of fentanyl and a handgun after a traffic stop in the Pratt City area on October 1.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives from the Vice and Narcotics Unit and the FBI searched the Pleasant Grove home of Vincent Eugene Handy, 36, and seized over 207 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of heroin, a large amount of illegal pills, an AK-47 and a handgun.

Handy was arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. He is being held on three counts of drug trafficking, unlawful possession of controlled substances, carrying a pistol without a license and other misdemeanor charges.

(Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

No bond has been set at this time.