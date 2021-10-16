Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Brookside

Unidentified driver who was arrested and charged during a Brookside Police traffic stop Friday night (Brookside Police)

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — After stopping a vehicle Friday night, the Brookside Police Department says Drug Interdiction Agents recovered multiple kinds of drugs along with a firearm.

Around 9:00 p.m. Friday, agents stopped a car on I-22. Brookside Police’s K9 Axl detected drugs inside the car. According to a Facebook post, officers searched the car and recovered an unspecified amount of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana packaged for sale, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with DUI of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia, and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say additional charges are pending.

The investigation in this case continues.