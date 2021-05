SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports Friday that a traffic pursuit led police near Double Oak Mountain, where the suspect left their vehicle and fled on foot.

Authorities say that the suspect’s vehicle has been captured and will be towed. There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Law enforcement says that they are searching for the suspect.

No roads are closed at this time.

