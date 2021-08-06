Tractor trailer, mower stolen from Talladega County convenience store in broad daylight

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen mower and tractor trailer.

At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, a tractor trailer and one lawn mower were taken from a convenience store in Munford by a white SUV.

The tractor trailer is 14 feet long, and the mower is a Kubota Z724X Zero Turn Mower.

If you have any information regarding the stolen property, please call the police at 256-245-5121, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or download their P3-tips app.