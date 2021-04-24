TPD investigating attempted murder after man with gunshot wound crashes car

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NFL Draft Countdown
April 29 2021 07:00 pm

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported that a man who crashed his car into another vehicle Friday night was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 26, was alone in his car when an accident occurred at the intersection of Oscar Baxter Drive and Alabama Highway 69 South.

Calls to 911 started to come in around 7:24 p.m. when the driver exited his vehicle and claimed that he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

When first responders arrived, the man was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center.

As of Saturday, he is still being treated for a serious gunshot wound, authorities report.

TPD officers and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies determined that the shooting occurred at Branscomb Apartments on 60th Street.

Law enforcement says that a suspect is still being sought for attempted murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES