Third teen arrested in connection with St. Clair County shooting that injured teen

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A third teenager was arrested and charged in connection with a St. Clair County shooting that left a juvenile injured over the weekend.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Christopher Seth Smith was charged with six counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment following the shooting.

Smith’s arrest comes after the arrests of Micah Anton Ayala, 18, and an unidentified 14-year-old.

Smith is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville without bond.

The shooting happened in the Bowman Circle area in Pell City just after 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victim was taken to a local hospital and underwent successful surgery, according to deputies.