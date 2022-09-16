COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced a third arrest in connection to the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron, who was fatally shot in August.

SCSO arrested Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson, 18, of Goodwater, with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder on Friday.

Dickerson is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail with bonds totaling $280,000. He is the third person to be charged in this case alongside two juvenile males who were formally charged as adults on Sept. 2. Current Alabama law prohibits the release of additional identifying information on the juvenile suspects.

Anyone who has additional information on this case is encouraged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or on their website.