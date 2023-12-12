BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five women are on death row in Alabama. All of them are incarcerated for the murder of their own children.

The entrance to Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, Ala.

Patricia Blackmon

Patricia Blackmon, 54, has been on death row at the Julia Tutwiler Prison the longest out of the five women, being moved there on August 5, 2002.

It was May 29, 1999, and Patricia, 30 at the time, was mother to 2-year-old Dominiqua. According to court records, Patricia phoned 911 that night and told the operator that her child was not breathing.

Paramedics arrived at 9:30 p.m., according to testimony from Eddie Smith, a Dothan paramedic. Smith testified that he found the 2-year-old lying on the floor of the master bedroom, wearing a diaper and blood-soaked socks, covered in vomit, with a hematoma on her forehead and blood on her chest. Smith said she was not breathing.

After the paramedics attempted to revive her, Dominiqua was transported to Flowers Hospital Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead at 10:22 p.m., according to testimony from Dr. Matthew Krista.

An autopsy – performed by medical examiner Dr. Alfredo Parades – found that Dominiqua died of multiple blunt-force injuries to her head, chest, abdomen and extremities.

Krista, along with Dominiqua’s pediatrician, Dr. Robert Head, testified that the child had multiple bruises and contusions and an imprint of the sole of a shoe on her chest. Dr. James Downs, chief medical examiner for the State of Alabama, testified that he compared the sandals Patricia was wearing on the day of the murder with the scanned image of the child’s chest, and it was his opinion that they matched.

A search of the mobile home returned findings of Dominiqua’s blood on items throughout the house: a broken pool cue, a child’s T-shirt, a pink flat bed sheet, a quilt and two napkins.

Testimony indicated that Patricia had adopted Dominiqua approximately nine months before her death.

Patricia was convicted of capital murder. The jury, by a vote of 10 to 2, recommended that she be sentenced to death. The circuit court followed the jury’s recommendation.

Tierra Capri Gobble

Tierra Capri Gobble, 40, has been on death row since January 6, 2006, for the murder of her infant son.

On December 15, 2004, Phoenix Parrish, Tierra ‘s four-month-old son, was rushed to the emergency room of the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan.

Attempts to resuscitate Phoenix, who was not breathing and had no pulse according to court documents, were unsuccessful. He died shortly after he was brought to the hospital.

An autopsy later revealed that Phoenix had died from blunt-force trauma to the head, fracturing his skull. Additionally, it was reported that he had injuries on his face, head, neck and chest; fractured ribs, wrists and arm; and a tear in the inside of his mouth that was consistent with a bottle having been shoved into his mouth.

Dr. Jonas R. Salne, the emergency room doctor who treated Phoenix at Southeast Alabama Medical Center, testified that Phoenix “would have been in tremendous pain from any of the numerous injuries.”

Tierra had given birth to Phoenix on August 8, 2004, in Plant City, Florida. Within 24 hours, he was removed from her custody by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), who had also removed Gobble’s first child, Jewell, from her custody and placed her with Edgar Parrish, her paternal uncle, in 2003.

At the time of Phoenix’s death, Tierra was under a court order to have no contact with her children. However, Tierra and her boyfriend, Samuel David Hunter, had moved in with Edgar and Phoenix in October 2004 after Tierra signed an affidavit stating her intent to terminate her parental rights.

On December 2, 2004, just 13 days before Phoenix’s death, proceedings were initiated to terminate Tierra’s parental rights. Tori Jordan, who periodically babysat for Jewell, would later testify that Gobble said, “if she couldn’t have [her children], no one could.”

Officer Tracy McCord with the Houston County Sheriff’s Department testified that Tierra was taken into custody and questioned shortly after Phoenix’s death.

Court documents state that Tierra said she was Phoenix’s primary caretaker even though Edgar was his guardian. She said that she could have broken Phoenix’s ribs from holding him too tightly, and Phoenix’s head might have struck the side of the crib when she laid him down.

Tierra later testified in her own defense, calling Hunter abusive and domineering. She claimed that in the days before Phoenix’s death she had noticed bruising on him but was too scared to say anything.

However, during her cross-examination, the State produced a letter written by Tierra in which she wrote: “It’s my fault that my son died but I didn’t mean for it [to] happen.”

She was 21 at the time of Phoenix’s death. Jewell was 18 months old.

The jury convicted Tierra of capital murder and recommended, by a vote of 10 to 2, that Gobble be sentenced to death. The circuit court followed the jury’s recommendation.

Christie Michelle Scott

Christie Michelle Scott, 45, has been on death row since August 12, 2009, for the murder of her son.

Christie, 30 at the time, was mother to 6-year-old Mason and 4-year-old Noah in 2008 when their house caught on fire, killing Mason.

In the early morning hours of August 16, 2008, when the house caught fire, Christie and Noah were sleeping in her bedroom, while Mason was sleeping in the boys’ room, according to court documents. Christie’s husband, Jeremy Scott, had been out of town for several weeks and was not at home.

The Scott’s neighbor, Jennifer Davidson, testified that her doorbell rang around 2:30 a.m. that day. Court records state when she opened the door, she saw Noah and Christie – who Davidson said was fully clothed with her cellphone in her pocket. After Davidson dialed 911, Christie told her that Mason was still in the house.

According to court testimony, firefighters were only able to make it a few feet inside the door due the extreme heat and smoke.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters searched the house several times before they were able to identify Mason’s body.

Several officials testified that when Christie’s father, Donald Bray, arrived he said to her: “What the hell have you done with my grandbabies?”

Cpt. Steve Thornton with the Russellville Fire Department testified that the fire originated in the boys’ bedroom. However, Thornton said one of the electrical outlets from the bedroom that was behind Mason’s bed could not be located.

Dolan Gassett, a deputy fire marshal, testified that he found a disabled smoke detector in the hallway outside the boys’ bedroom. Another testified that, in his opinion, the smoke detector had been forcibly removed.

The State’s experts ruled out lightning, spontaneous combustion, rechargeable batteries and faulty electrical wiring as the cause of the fire.

A fire-protection consultant, James Munger, testified that it was his opinion that the fire was intentionally set by someone.

James Edwards, a deputy with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, testified that he interviewed Christie 10 days after the fire. In her account, Christie claimed she tried “several times” to get into the house, but Davidson’s boyfriend, Brian Copeland, restrained her.

Copeland’s testimony directly contradicted Christie’s, saying she never once attempted to go into the house.

During court proceedings, a psychiatrist, Dr. Rebecca Dailey, testified that in 2007 she had diagnosed Mason with ADHD; Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD); and Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD). She prescribed Abilify for his obsessive behavior; Risperdal as an antipsychotic; and Vyvanse for his hyperactivity.

A toxicology report found amphetamines, codeine and promethazine – a codeine-based cough syrup prescribed by Mason’s pediatrician – in Mason’s system. The amphetamine level in a typical child being treated for ADHD is less than 100 but Mason’s level was 450, a toxicologist at the Department of Forensic Sciences, Dr. Jack R. Kalin, said.

On the day of the fire, Christie went with her husband to Hello Gorgeous for his scheduled hair appointment. Anna Kay Greenhill, a hair stylist there, said that they joked and bantered during the 20–minute appointment; Mason was never mentioned.

In the days following the fire, witnesses said that Christie did not portray feelings “concurrent with those of a grieving parent.”

One witness said that after the fire, Christie said that God was punishing her for not wanting to raise Mason, an autistic child.

Another witness, Heather McCalpin, who was married to one of Christie’s cousins, testified that at the funeral Christie said: “Noah’s always wanted a baby sister, maybe he can get one now.”

Jim Hananah with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said that Jeremy had also told them that Christie said to him at Mason’s graveside, “What do you think about having another child now?”

The jury convicted Scott of three counts of capital murder and recommended, by a vote of 7 to 5, that Scott be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The circuit court held a separate sentencing hearing, declined to follow the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Scott to death.

Heather Levall Keaton

Heather Levall Keaton, 35, has been on death row since August 21, 2015, for the murder of her stepson and reckless manslaughter in the death of her stepdaughter.

In 2008, Heather (22) began a relationship with John Joseph DeBlase, who was married with two children, while Keaton was a student at Spring Hill College in Mobile.

In early 2009, John and his wife Corrine Heathcock separated. In March of that same year, Heather took a leave of absence from school and began living with John, his parents and his two children, Natalie and Chase.

According to court records, John’s mother, Ann Deblase, said issues arose when she once saw Heather discipline the children by putting them “in time-out” by duct-taping their hands behind their backs and taping their mouths.

In July 2009, Ann and her husband told Heather she needed to move. For a time, Heather moved to her hometown, Louisville, Kentucky, leaving John and the children behind; However, she returned that December.

John, Natalie and Chase then moved out to live with Heather, who was pregnant with John’s child.

John’s friends, who the four lived with interchangeably for a time in January 2010, would later testify that Heather referred to the children as “spawn of Satan” and “demon spawns from hell,” even going so far as to say that she “was concerned that (the children) were going to be jealous of” Heather’s then unborn baby.

Near the end of the month, the four moved to Peach Place Inn in Mobile, where they lived until they were evicted in July 2010. The manager of the Inn testified that Natalie and Chase “always looked pale” and “sickly.”

After their eviction, John and Heather moved to an apartment in Louisville owned by Hellena Keaton, Heather’s mother. The children were not with them; Hellena testified that Heather told her the children were staying with John’s relatives in Las Vegas “until (John and Heather) could get settled somewhere.”

However, in November 2010, Hellena said she overheard a conversation between the couple that “caused (her) concern.” When she confronted Heather, she said that Natalie was dead. A few days later, Hellena and her fiancé contacted police and requested a welfare check as they believed Heather “was being held captive” by John.

Heather requested to leave the apartment and was later taken to the Louisville Police Department by her parents. There, as stated in court records, Heather admitted that both of the children had died months ago.

According to Heather’s account in court records, a few days before she died, Natalie’s breath “smelled like death” and she “puked up some black stuff.” Heather claimed she urged John to take Natalie to the hospital, but he refused. One day, while Heather was at school, she said they kept Natalie in a closet for roughly 6 to 8 hours.

When Heather finally checked on Natalie, she was “not responsive.” Later, John put Natalie’s body in the car with Heather and Chase, drove out to a heavily wooded area, took Natalie’s body and “walked toward the trees,” according to Heather, who claimed she did not know what happened after that.

Chase suffered the same fate, according to Heather.

After she was arrested for child abuse, Heather later changed some of her statements. When asked why she did not report the children’s deaths, Heather claimed John “told (her) he would kill (her).” She also claimed John had her phone and “had people watching out for (her).”

When confronted with accounts from John’s friends of her alleged abuse, Heather called them “all habitual liars.”

In court records, following her arrest, Heather was incarcerated at the Mobile County Jail. Rosanna Taylor, a woman who allegedly interacted with Heather during her time there, testified that Heather would talk about the children “all of the time” and admitted to feeding them antifreeze.

Taylor said the couple allegedly planned to keep Chase, but when he kept asking where his “sissy” was in public, Heather called him a “liability.”

“She didn’t have any remorse,” Taylor said. “She didn’t get sad. It’s like she didn’t care. She was not human.”

Parts of Taylor’s testimony was corroborated by other people in the jail.

John was apprehended in Florida and extradited to Mobile a few days after Heather was arrested.

In a statement on December 28, 2010, court records show John claimed he choked both of his children to death due to “the suffering” they were experiencing because of Heather. John said Heather “left (him) no choice” and that he was “blinded by love.”

On December 3, 2010, John directed law enforcement officers to the areas where he had buried the children.

Five days later, Chase’s partial skeletal remains were found – approximately six months after his death. Natalie’s partial skeletal remains were found on December 11, 2010, approximately nine months after her death.

In July 2012, the remains were exhumed following a proper burial. Dr. Staci Turner, a medical examiner with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences performed the autopsies. Turner said the children likely died from a combination of “poisoning, dehydration, starvation” and asphyxiation.

On May 27, 2015, the jury found Heather guilty of capital murder in connection with Chase’s death and reckless manslaughter in the case of Natalie’s death. Based on Chase’s death, which the jury deemed “especially heinous,” the jury recommended that Heather be sentenced to death by a vote of 11 to 1. The court followed the jury’s recommendation.

John, now 40, is also on death row.

Lisa Carpenter Graham

Lisa Carpenter Graham, 56, has been on Tutwiler death row since February 26, 2016, for hiring a man to kill her daughter.

According to court documents, Lisa (40) thought her daughter, Stephanie “Shea” Graham (20), had ruined her life.

“If I could kill her myself and get away with it, I would,” Lisa said, according to court documents.

Shea was allegedly using cocaine, stripping and was recently arrested for her involvement in a drive-by shooting. The Grahams had posted a $100,000 cash bond and hired an attorney for their daughter following the shooting, according to court documents.

A few weeks before Shea’s murder, Lisa offered to pay a neighbor $5,000 to kill Shea, stating she “wanted the little b—- dead,” court documents state.

Around this time, court documents show Lisa was also overheard speaking with Kenneth Walton about how to kill her daughter, how to clean it up and how easily they could do it.

Lisa and Walton met at the Columbus Public Library days before Shea’s body was discovered to once again discuss the murder; There, Lisa gave Walton the keys to her car where he retrieved a 9mm handgun, according to court records.

Their final conversation was over the phone on the day of the murder, July 5, 2007.

According to court documents, Walton convinced Shea to meet him at a Racetrac gas station to “give her a car to get away with.”

Upon meeting, Walton drove them to Russell County. On the way, Shea asked to use the restroom. Walton pulled over in a secluded area on Bowden Road near Pittsview and Shea got out of the truck.

While Shea was outside of the truck, Walton shot her twice in the head, according to court documents; He then walked around the vehicle and shot her four more times.

The following day, Walton and Lisa met up. Walton returned the gun and Lisa gave it to her father, Warren Thompson, to clean.

Walton later confessed to the murder and contacted Lisa to ask her to hire him an attorney and post his bond, documents say. Lisa’s husband, Kevin Graham, recorded the conversation and turned it over to police.

Lisa was then taken to the sheriff’s office for an interview. Prior to her interview, Kevin asked to speak with her. According to court documents, Lisa said she knew their conversation was being recorded.

In the conversation with her husband, Lisa denied having intent to murder Shea; She said her remarks about killing her daughter were just “joking around,” court documents state.

When speaking of Shea, court documents state that Lisa told Kevin, “I told you that child would ruin my life, didn’t I?”

Five years passed before the case finally came to trial. On June 14, 2012, Walton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. Graham’s trial was set for the following fall.

Abruptly, then-Circuit Judge George Greene declared a mistrial on Sept. 25, 2012, saying he could no longer preside due to his failing health.

When prosecutors pursued a second trial, Lisa’s defense team appealed, saying that to try Lisa again would be double-jeopardy.

However, the Alabama Court of Appeals rejected the double-jeopardy arguments on Oct. 17, 2013; Graham’s attorneys then appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court. It turned them down on Aug. 8, 2014.

A jury convicted Lisa on March 5, 2014. However, Judge Jacob Walker III postponed her sentencing so she could be mentally evaluated.

Walker noted that Lisa had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and was taking medications prescribed for schizophrenia.

The judge heard testimony from psychologist and attorney Glen King, who was hired to conduct a pre-sentencing psychological evaluation on Lisa, and from psychiatrist Heather Rowe of East Alabama Mental Health, who said she has been treating Lisa since February 2013.

According to King’s testimony, though Lisa had a low IQ (77), she had no defect that would keep her from understanding the consequences of her actions.

According to Rowe’s testimony, Lisa suffered from recurring and severe depression and had “borderline personality disorder.”

After hearing their testimony, Walker sentenced Lisa to death.