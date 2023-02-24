BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Texas man was sentenced yesterday on gun and drug charges, Alabama US attorney Prim F. Escalona said.

Aaron Martinez, 33, of Houston, Texas was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for possession and intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamines, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.

Leeds Police conducted a traffic stop on Martinez’s car at Buc-ee’s in Leeds, Feb. 17, 2021. The stop resulted in 3.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1 kilogram of cocaine, and two firearms being confiscated.