BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Emotional testimony over the death of a 3-year-old girl who had been kidnapped days before her body was found in a dumpster was heard during the federal trial of one of her accused kidnappers.

On Wednesday, the trial continued against Patrick Stallworth, who is charged along with his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, of kidnapping Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney from a party in Tom Brown Village on October 12, 2019. On Oct. 23, her body was found in a dumpster outside an apartment in Center Point.

Jonathon Ross, lead detective on the search and investigation of McKinney, was among the first people to testify Wednesday morning. During Ross’ time on the stand, the prosecution played an interview Ross and BPD conducted with Stallworth.

In the video, Stallworth said Brown was the one who kidnapped McKinney and killed her by putting her hand over her nose and mouth.

However, Stallworth’s defense countered with Brown admitting on video that she would lie if the police wanted her to.

The defense is expected to wrap up Thursday.