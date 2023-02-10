NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Drexel Street where they met the victim who said a woman, identified as 49-year-old Lersharn Dailey, yelled and threw bricks at him. She then reportedly took a sledgehammer from a work truck and hit him in the left arm.

Officers found Dailey near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and Gleaves Street. Dailey claimed the victim approached and offered her drugs, prompting her to take a glass bottle and defend herself with it, according to arrest documents.

Lersharn Dailey (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A witness said he saw the victim and Dailey arguing, as well as the Dailey throwing bricks at the victim and hitting him with the sledgehammer, police said.

Dailey was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Metro Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.