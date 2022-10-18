LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed at a home in La Vergne late Sunday night

Officials say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a residence on Almondwood Place.

According to La Vergne police, the woman — identified as 37-year-old Robin Taylor — was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the victim’s sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.

Kandis Davis mugshot (Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

Both of the sisters are La Vergne residents.

The shooting has been considered domestic, but there has not been an official motive announced.

Davis has been booked at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Her bond is set at $754,000.