WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teacher’s aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.

Shaundra Cartwright, 42, was taken into custody on Tuesday following a months-long investigation.

On June 8, the Millersville Police Department was contacted by a concerned family member of a 17-year-old boy regarding a sexual relationship between the child and Cartwright. Cartwright served as a teacher’s aide at White House Middle School.

Through the investigation, authorities found the relationship began about two years ago. Messages between the two were found on Snapchat.

Detectives found Cartwright had sex with the student approximately 15 times before family members of the student discovered what was going on.

The Millersville Police Department presented the case to a grand jury earlier this month. Sealed indictments were returned against Cartwright for statutory rape by an authority figure and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

She has been booked into the Sumner County Jail.

Cartwright has also been suspended without pay by Sumner County Schools, pending the outcome of criminal charges against her.