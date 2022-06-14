MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman outside Kroger and got away in a stolen car Sunday afternoon.

The robbery happened in the Kroger parking lot on Poplar Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Police say the robber opened the woman’s front passenger door and snatched her purse away from her, leaving a cut on her left forearm.

Surveillance video shows the suspect running and getting inside a stolen white Infinity QX3 bearing TN tag BHQ-6239.

The vehicle fled the scene towards Kirby Parkway.

Sheleah Harris, a Kroger spokesperson, released a statement regarding the robbery saying, “At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. We are working with the Memphis Police Department to help with this ongoing investigation.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.