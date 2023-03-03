MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman snuck into Westwood High School and fought two students with her daughter on Wednesday.

A school resource officer told police that three students and a parent were involved in an altercation. According to reports, the parent, Shiquonn Kennedy, somehow managed to sneak onto campus to help her daughter fight.

One of the students claimed she and the suspect’s daughter got into a verbal argument, and the daughter punched her in the face. She says the mother started punching her too shortly after.

Another student says she was trying to separate the fight when the mother started punching her in the face as well.

Kennedy is charged with Criminal Trespass and Assault. She is set to appear in court Thursday.