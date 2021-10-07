Tennessee men arrested in Sylacauga following robbery in Georgia

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department has arrested two men from Tennessee after they allegedly took part in a robbery in Georgia over the weekend.

According to SPD, officers were sent to Hwy. 280 Saturday afternoon by OnStar regarding a white Buick Encore that the Thomasville Police Department in Georgia was tracking in connection to a robbery. The vehicle was located along the highway and a traffic stop was conducted leading to the arrest of two men.

Derrick Pogue and Edward Cummings, both from Memphis, Tennessee, have been charged with robbery and are currently being held at the Talladega County Jail as they await extradition back to Georgia.

A search of the vehicle turned more than $31,000, which was seized by authorities. The victim who reported the robbery to the Thomasville Police Department said that was only a small portion of the money taken.

If you have any information on this case, contact SPD at 256-401-2464.