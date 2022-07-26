MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is in jail after carjacking multiple cars and fleeing from officers, police say.

From June 28 to July 25, police say Tre’Veon Culbreath managed to steal six vehicles—three Kia’s and three Hyundai’s.

Police observed Culbreath in one of the Kia’s stopped in the road on July 6 and attempted to pull him over but the suspect refused to stop. Police say as Culbreath stuck one of the officers’ squad car as he fled the scene.

On Monday, investigators located Culbreath walking in Frayser and took him into custody.

Culbreath is being charged with six counts of theft of property, reckless driving, no driver’s license and evading arrest.