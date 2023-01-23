MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested after shooting at his girlfriend 40 times in Whitehaven; the bullets entered the home of a woman and her two kids.

According to reports, on January 20, a female victim told officers that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Charles Davis, in the 3400 block of Briar Park.

The victim said she was in her car arguing with Davis when he got out, went into the apartment and came out holding a rifle. The victim said she drove away and called 911 as Davis fired 30 to 40 shots at her.

Police say another victim was in her apartment with her two kids when she heard 40 shots and saw sheetrock coming off the wall. She later went outside and found that two of her vehicle windshields were shot, and she had a flat tire.

Officers say they arrived at the scene and detained Davis. They found an American Tactical rifle in the apartment and recovered 40 shell casting on the scene.

Davis admitted to shooting at his girlfriend, police say. He caused $2,000 worth of damage to vehicles.