MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they say he stole a car and committed a string of crimes in Midtown.

On January 23, a police report states that a man told police his blue 1994 Buick Century was stolen from the parking garage of the Peabody Medical Building.

Later that day, officers responded to a burglary call in the 1000 block of South Rembert Street. A woman said her home had been broken into on January 22. She noticed damage to the house and a blue wheelchair in the yard.

Police said she left her home and came back on January 23, when she saw an unknown man with one leg sitting in a blue wheelchair, police say. The suspect was next to a blue Buick Century.

The woman confronted the suspect, and they got into an argument. The suspect got into the car and drove away with some of the victim’s belongings, allegedly including a laptop, tablet and a pillow marked “NOEL.”

Later that day, MPD says they responded to a theft call in the 2000 block of Southern. The victim, a Memphis police officer, stated that someone had broken into his police car. Police say the suspect took law enforcement clothing and equipment.

On Tuesday, two MPD officers saw a blue Buick Century near Peabody and Florence Street. Police say they verified the vehicle was stolen and arrested the driver, Christopher Swearengen.

Officers say they recovered $1,800 worth of stolen items in the car.

Swearengen, 37, is set to appear in court on Wednesday. He is charged with aggravated burglary, burglary of a vehicle and several counts of theft of property.