NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was sent to the Intensive Care Unit and is in critical condition after being beaten with a cane on Saturday in East Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville police documents, two witnesses were stopped at a stoplight at Trinity Lane and Dickerson Pike, and saw Anthony Ray Gibby, 51, beating the victim with his own cane. After police were called, Gibby reportedly walked away from the scene, but a responding sergeant spotted him nearby and took him into custody.

Officials said the male victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center with critical injuries. The victim is in the intensive care unit with several broken bones to his face and possibly his ribs and authorities said he might lose his left eye.

Gibby was charged with felony aggravated assault. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.