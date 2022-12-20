COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Maury County man has been found guilty of murder more than two years after another man was killed.

James Boyd now faces up to life in prison for the murder of Ted Honning in 2020.

Honning was found dead on Oct. 15, 2020.

Investigation from detectives with the Maury County Sheriff’s Office found that Boyd shot Honning once in the hip and twice in the head with a 30-40 Krag rifle. The murder weapon was a family heirloom of Honning’s and had been used in the Spanish-American War.

Boyd then wrapped Honning’s body in a carpet and dog food bags, as it was discovered on Oct. 15, 2020.

Boyd had claimed self-defense in the case, but following less than an hour of deliberation on Dec. 15, 2022, a jury found Boyd guilty of first-degree murder and evading arrest.