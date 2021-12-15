Tennessee man arrested for setting own apartment on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Tuesday for setting his own Madison apartment on fire.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. to the Charter Village Apartments located in the 300 block of Rio Vista Drive for reports of an apartment fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze before the flames spread to other apartments and before the outside of the building was damaged.

Fire investigators and police officers at the scene detained a 35-year-old man, identified as Gregory Ferguson. Investigators determined Ferguson started several small fires inside his apartment in different areas. The fire damaged the walls, door frames and some furniture inside the home. There were other people inside the building at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

Investigators say witnesses on scene told them they saw Ferguson setting a fire on the stairs outside of the apartment building.

Ferguson has been charged with felony aggravated arson and is being held in the Davidson County Jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond.

If you have any information on arsons in your community, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The hotline is answered 24 hours a day and callers can remain anonymous.

Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.