NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his possession inside the school.

It happened at Glencliff High School.

The 17-year-old high school senior was reportedly showing the loaded 9mm pistol to another student in the cafeteria. Another student then found a School Resource Officer during lunch and alerted the officer to the gun.

Officers approached the 17-year-old and found the handgun in his waistband. The student was then taken into custody.

The senior told SROs that another student gave him the gun outside of school and that he needed it for protection.

The student has been charged with carrying a gun on school property.