PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was killed Saturday night after a shooting in Piedmont.

Paul Baker, 19, was charged with murder and was transported to a county jail with no bond.

According to the Piedmont Police Department, officers arrived to the 4000 block of Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy around 11:11 p.m. on calls that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old who had been shot and killed.

During the investigation, officers learned that there was a physical altercation that took place and ultimately led to a gun being fired and the teenager being shot.