BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday morning in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police, officers arrived to the scene around 1 a.m., where a vehicle had collided into a building. Officers then noticed Rayshod Goldthwaite suffering from a gunshot wound in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue North.

Goldthwaite was pronounced dead at the scene.

No have arrests have been made. Anyone with information contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.