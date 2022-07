BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition Friday afternoon.

According to BPD, a 17-year-old was shot in the upper body in the 2500 block of 15th Street in Ensley. The teen was then taken to UAB Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.