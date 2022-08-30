JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County.

According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured the buildings.

During the investigation, JPD learned that another threat had been called into a fast food establishment in Sumiton and Cullman Regional Medical Center.

The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old student at a county school and is now in a juvenile detention facility awaiting charges. The hospital was cleared and there is no threat to the public.