A canvasser for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) has been injured after being shot in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday evening.

The canvasser, a 15-year-old boy, was campaigning for Warnock’s upcoming runoff election when shots were fired from behind a closed door of one of the residences in the 500 block of Hartridge Street. The shooting took place around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The teen was struck in the leg and transported to Memorial Medical Center to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police have identified 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz as the shooting suspect.

According to the police website, Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The department added that the case is still under investigation, but at this point, the shooting does not appear to be politically motivated.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident. I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery,” Warnock said in a statement to The Hill.

Warnock is embroiled in a highly watched Senate runoff campaign against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. The two candidates remain neck and neck as Dec. 6, the day of the election, approaches.

The outcome of the election could lead to Democrats expanding their control of the upper chamber or Republicans maintaining a 50-50 seat tie, with Vice President Harris serving as the tiebreaker for Democrats.